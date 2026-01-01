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    Premium Double Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 2 x 15 L | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning trolley with dual buckets, ergonomic handle, and wheels, featuring blue and red accents.

    Premium Double Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 2 x 15 L

    Part number: 9.212-024.0

    • Double wheeled bucket 2 × 15 l
    • Side sliding handle
    • Manual jaw mop press
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