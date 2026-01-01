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    Premium Dust Mop Holder Lamello 60 cm | Kärcher

    Two rectangular cleaning tool attachments with teal connectors, one black with grooves and one grey with circular teal details.

    Premium Dust Mop Holder Lamello 60 cm

    Part number: 6.999-152.0

    Sterilisable holder with squeegees (60 cm) and quick seal. For use with dust-binding disposable cloths during dry cleaning. Very easy to keep clean.
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