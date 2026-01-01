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    Premium MF Cloth Glide yellow 38 x 38 cm 5 x | Kärcher

    Bright yellow microfibre cloth with a textured surface, shown flat against a white background.

    Premium MF Cloth Glide yellow 38 x 38 cm 5 x

    Part number: 9.212-052.0

    • Coated cloth 68% PE, 12% PA, 20% PU
    • 41.5 × 33.5 cm, 285 g/m²
    • Particularly suitable for shiny surfaces such as steel, chrome and ceramics
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.