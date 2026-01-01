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    Premium MF Mop Loop green Pocket 40 cm | Kärcher

    Two green rectangular mop heads with looped yarn texture, one showing the underside with a white label.

    Premium MF Mop Loop green Pocket 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-007.0

    • Bag holder
    • 100% PET
    • Universal for heavily soiled, textured and water-sensitive hard floors
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