Premium MF Mop Safe blue Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

The Premium MF Mop Safe blue Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm in the pocket version is especially well suited to universal applications. The mop does not have an absorbent layer and the bucket or spray-cleaning methods are therefore recommended. Thanks to its fine microfibres and the abrasive strip of incorporated polyamide fibres and robust polypropylene bristles, it can detach even stubborn dirt effectively, and the textile also has well-balanced, effortless sliding properties. In addition, the mop cover has sewn corners and a total of four loops in the colours blue, red, yellow and green. Using this colour-coded system, the mop cover can be clearly assigned to a certain area to be cleaned to ensure effective prevention of cross-contamination. Any loops that are not required can simply be cut off. The microfibre mop is suitable for use with a double bucket cart, single bucket cart with press and for the spray method."