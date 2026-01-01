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    Premium MF Mop Safe blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

    Blue microfibre mop pad with colour-coded tags on white background.

    Premium MF Mop Safe blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-010.0

    • Hook-and-loop fastener
    • 50% PP, 40% PET, 10% PA
    • Specially for safety tiles
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