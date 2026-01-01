Premium MF Mop Safe red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 9.212-060.0
Textile usage
Reusable textiles
Working width (cm)
40
Textile attachment
Pockets
Material
50% PP / 40% PET / 10% PA
Textile material
microfibre
Washing temperature (°C)
90
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
0.1
Package weight (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
400 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
400 x 140 x 20
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas