Premium MF Mop Shine Strap Tape 30 cm 5 x | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.999-378.0
Programme
ADVANCED
Textile usage
Reusable textiles
Textile material
80% PET / 20% PA
Manufacturing type
Circular knitted fabric
Washing temperature (°C)
95
Washing recommendation (°C)
60
Dryer temperature (°C)
60
Wash cycles¹⁾
250
Quantity (Piece(s))
5
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg / g/m²)
0.2 / 215
Package weight (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
300 x 105
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
300 x 105 x 10
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas