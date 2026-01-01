Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.999-394.0
Programme
CLASSIC
Floor structure
Smooth and lightly structured
Dirt level
Low to middle
Textile usage
Reusable textiles
Working width (cm)
40
Textile attachment
Flaps
Material
85% PET / 15% PA
Textile material
microfibre
Manufacturing type
Pile knitted fabric (Cleaning layer)
Textile structure
Loop pile
Washing temperature (°C)
90
Washing recommendation (°C)
60
Dryer temperature (°C)
60
Wash cycles¹⁾
300
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg / g/m²)
0.1 / 350
Package weight (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
400 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
400 x 140 x 10
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas