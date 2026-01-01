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    Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

    Blue microfibre mop pad with colour-coded tags, laid flat on a white background.

    Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flaps EU Ecolabel 40 cm

    Part number: 6.999-394.0

    • Flap holder
    • 85% PET, 15% PA
    • Universal for hard floors and water-sensitive floors
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.