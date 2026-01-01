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    Premium MF Mop Twisted red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

    Two red microfiber mop pads, one showing coloured tags and a label on the reverse side.

    Premium MF Mop Twisted red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-001.0

    • Bag holder
    • 85% PET, 15% PA, EU Ecolabel
    • Universal for hard floors and water-sensitive floors
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