Premium MF Mop Twisted red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

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Part number: 9.212-001.0
Type of flooring
All Sealed Hard Floors (Parquet, Laminate, Vinyl, Stone, and Sealed Wood)
Dirt level
Low to middle
Textile usage
Reusable textiles
Working width (cm)
40
Textile attachment
Pockets
Material
85% PET / 15% PA
Textile material
microfibre
Washing temperature (°C)
90
Washing recommendation (°C)
60
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
0.1
Package weight (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
400 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
400 x 140 x 10
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas