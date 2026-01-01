☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Premium MF Mop Twisted red Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 40 cm | Kärcher

    Red microfibre cloth pad with Kärcher branding, laid flat on a white background.

    Premium MF Mop Twisted red Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-009.0

    • Hook-and-loop fastener
    • 85% PET, 15% PA, EU Ecolabel
    • Universal for hard floors and water-sensitive floors
    Make an enquiry