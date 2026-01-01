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    Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip 40 cm | Kärcher

    Kärcher mop head with grey base and turquoise accents, viewed from above.

    Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip 40 cm

    Part number: 6.999-144.0

    • Bag holder with clip and block system
    • Easy to attach and secure release
    • Preconditioned method
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