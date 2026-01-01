Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm | Kärcher

For 30-centimetre mop covers with strap tape fastener: Thanks to its 360° rotating joint, the strap tape holder with block system and cloth clips is ideally suited to professional high-performance cleaning of vertical and horizontal surfaces. Compared to cleaning tasks with cloths, the combination of holder and mop cover provides a significantly larger contact face and therefore significantly increased productivity. The Kärcher strap tape holder is compatible with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm.