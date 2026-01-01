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    Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 60 cm | Kärcher

    Two grey mop heads with turquoise connectors, one showing the top view and the other the bottom view.

    Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 60 cm

    Part number: 6.999-321.0

    Premium Mop Holder Strap Tape 60 cm for use with a suitable pad sole and Kärcher dust-binding cloths. With practical strap tape strips for attaching the 60 cm pad sole.
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