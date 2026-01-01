☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip ErgoHandle 40 cm | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher mop head with turquoise accents, accompanied by a detachable silver handle.

    Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip ErgoHandle 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-008.0

    • Mop system bag holder with clip, patented and joint-friendly holder
    • Easy to attach and secure release
    • Highly ergonomic and height-adjustable aluminium handle
    Make an enquiry