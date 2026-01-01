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    Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip OneJet 40 cm | Kärcher

    Teal and grey spray mop with a long handle and rectangular base, featuring a built-in spray mechanism.

    Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip OneJet 40 cm

    Part number: 5.999-045.0

    • Spray mop system bag holder with clip, removable 660 ml tank
    • Simple hook-and-loop attachment
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