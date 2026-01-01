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    Premium Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L | Kärcher

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    Premium Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L

    Part number: 6.999-210.0

    • Single mobile bucket 25 l
    • Side sliding handle
    • Manual jaw mop press
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