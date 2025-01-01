PressurePro Active Cleaner, acidic RM 25

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-113.0Acidic high-pressure primary cleaner for sanitary areas and the food industry. Removes limescale, rust, beer stone and milk stone deposits as well as grease and albumen stains.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
0.2
Weight (kg)
10.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
230 x 188 x 307
