    Kärcher PressurePro RM 25 acidic cleaner in a red plastic container with label detailing product information.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, acidic RM 25

    Part number: 6.295-113.0

    Acidic high-pressure primary cleaner for sanitary areas and the food industry. Removes limescale, rust, beer stone and milk stone deposits as well as grease and albumen stains.
