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    PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750 | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher RM 750 barrel with label, standing upright on a white background.

    PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750

    Part number: 6.295-540.0

    Powerful deep cleaner effectively removes the most stubborn stains, such as oil, grease, soot, blood and proteins. Low foam production. Particularly suited for floor cleaning by machine and for processing with hard surface cleaners.
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