PressurePro Intensive Deep Cleaner RM 750 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-540.0Powerful deep cleaner effectively removes the most stubborn stains, such as oil, grease, soot, blood and proteins. Low foam production. Particularly suited for floor cleaning by machine and for processing with hard surface cleaners.
Packaging size (l)
200
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
14
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
228
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas