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    PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31 | Kärcher

    Large yellow liquid container with metal cage, red cap on top, and label on the side.

    PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31

    Part number: 6.295-072.0

    Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot or smoke resin, at all temperatures.
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