    Yellow Kärcher PressurePro RM 31 container with label detailing oil and grease solvent, high concentrate, 1L = 100m², pH 13.5.

    PressurePro Oil and Grease Cleaner Extra RM 31

    Part number: 6.295-068.0

    Highly concentrated high-pressure deep cleaning agent. Effectively removes stubborn dirt, e.g. oil, grease, tar, soot or smoke resin, at all temperatures.
