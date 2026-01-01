PressurePro Soaking Agent, alkaline RM 92 Agri | Kärcher

The alkaline PressurePro Soaking Agent RM 92 Agri is the perfect pre-treatment agent for the RM 91 Agri foam cleaner. Kärcher recommends its use for the removal of particularly stubborn and difficult-to-remove organic soiling in poultry, pig and cattle houses as well as milking parlours. Due to its special consistency, the foam also adheres to vertical surfaces and dissolves the dirt before this is then removed completely. This process brings with it financial and ecological benefits because soaking simultaneously reduces the time needed for cleaning as well as the volume of water required. The formulation includes corrosion inhibitors to protect surfaces and barn facilities.