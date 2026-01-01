PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-423.0De-preservation agent, gently removes protective wax coatings and grease residue from paintwork surfaces. Ideal for use with high-pressure cleaners and free from halogenated hydrocarbons.
Packaging size (l)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
16
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
18.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
255 x 230 x 400
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas