PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 | Kärcher

The PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 from Kärcher optimally prepares surfaces for painting, priming and coating. The solvent-based cleaner reliably removes wax-based preservation agents, protective wax films as well as grease, oil, lubricants, resin, mineral contamination and adhesives even at a low dosage. The PressurePro Wax Remover RM 36 is free from halogenated hydrocarbons, easy to rinse off and perfect for use with high-pressure cleaners, making it ideal for application in industry and trade.