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    Roller brush 500 medium | Kärcher

    Two cylindrical red brush rollers with dense bristles, standing upright on a white background.

    Roller brush 500 medium

    Part number: 4.762-624.0

    Medium-hard brush attachment for use with hydraulic drive (4.762-584.0). Suitable for sensitive façades, foils and fabrics. Easy and safe quick-change system.
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