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    Roller brush, high / low, orange, 350 mm | Kärcher

    Orange cylindrical brush with dense bristles, featuring a black central hub.

    Roller brush, high / low, orange, 350 mm

    Part number: 4.037-037.0

    Orange roller brush with high-low structure for particularly effective cleaning of textured floor coverings.
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