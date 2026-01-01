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    Roller brush, high / low, orange, 450 mm | Kärcher

    Orange cylindrical brush roller with dense bristles and grey end caps, designed for cleaning equipment.

    Roller brush, high / low, orange, 450 mm

    Part number: 4.762-406.0

    Orange roller brush with high-low structure for particularly effective cleaning of textured floor coverings.
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