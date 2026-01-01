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    Rotating wash brush for > 800 l/h machines, nylon bristles | Kärcher

    Kärcher rotating wash brush with grey handle and white bristles, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    Rotating wash brush for > 800 l/h machines, nylon bristles

    Part number: 4.113-002.0

    Driven by water stream. Gently removes fine dust and traffic film from any surface. Temperature resistant up to 60°C, M 18 x 1.5 (replaceable brush insert).
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