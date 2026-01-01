Rotating wash brush for > 800 l/h machines, nylon bristles | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.113-002.0Driven by water stream. Gently removes fine dust and traffic film from any surface. Temperature resistant up to 60°C, M 18 x 1.5 (replaceable brush insert).
Flow Rate (l/h)
1000 - 1300
Material
Nylon
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Weight (kg)
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
300 x 200 x 100
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information