Rotating wash brush for < 800 l/h machines, nylon bristles | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.762-561.0The rotating wash brush gently removes fine dust and traffic film from all surfaces. Temperature resistant up to 60°C. (M 18 x 1.5, replaceable brush insert).
Flow Rate (l/h)
500 - 800
Material
Nylon
Connecting Thread
M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information