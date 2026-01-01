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    Servo Control, 1100 l/h - | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with temperature markings and symbols on the side.

    Servo Control, 1100 l/h -

    Part number: 4.118-009.0

    Servo control for water flow and pressure control (> 1100 l/h) on the trigger gun.
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