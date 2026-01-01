☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Servo Control, 750 l/h - 1100 l/h | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with temperature markings and symbols on the side.

    Servo Control, 750 l/h - 1100 l/h

    Part number: 4.118-008.0

    Water quantity and pressure regulated directly from the hand spray gun.
    Make an enquiry