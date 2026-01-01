Servo Control, food, 750 l/h - 1100 l/h | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.118-016.0Water flow and pressure control on the trigger gun. Food-grade, parts in contact with water are stainless steel.
Flow Rate (l/h)
750 - 1100
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Colour
Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com