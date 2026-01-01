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    Set suction tube DN35 505mm | Kärcher

    Two grey Kärcher extension tubes placed parallel on a white background.

    Set suction tube DN35 505mm

    Part number: 2.889-218.0

    The suction tube set consists of 2 suction tubes made of high-quality plastic (DN 35 and 505 mm long each). For the HV 1/1 Bp battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner as well as wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
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