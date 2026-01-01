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    Short spray unit | Kärcher

    Grey plastic connector with brass hexagonal fitting, designed for Kärcher high-pressure cleaner.

    Short spray unit

    Part number: 4.111-038.0

    For attaching high-pressure nozzles and accessory parts to HP trigger gun (with nozzle screws). Not compatible with triple nozzles.
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