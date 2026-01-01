☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Splash guard for roller brush 500 | Kärcher

    Kärcher roller brush attachment with transparent casing and black trim, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    Splash guard for roller brush 500

    Part number: 4.762-621.0

    Splash guard with velcro fastening for rotating roller brush. Clear view of the brush thanks to transparent film, with protection against splashes at the same time.
    Make an enquiry