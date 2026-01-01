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    Sponge blue/white 31 x 21 x 7 cm 10 x | Kärcher

    Blue Kärcher sponge with white scrubbing surface, logo printed on top, isolated on white background.

    Sponge blue/white 31 x 21 x 7 cm 10 x

    Part number: 9.212-080.0

    For scratch-free and universal cleaning of sensitive surfaces.
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