Spray lance, 1550 mm, rotatable | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.112-018.01550 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.
Max. working pressure (bar)
300
Length (mm)
1550
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Handle
rotatable
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com