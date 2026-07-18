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    Spray lance, 400 mm, rotatable | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with grey plastic grips on both ends, isolated on a white background.

    Spray lance, 400 mm, rotatable

    Part number: 4.112-024.0

    Spray lance, 400 mm, rotatable, ergonomic
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