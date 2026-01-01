☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Spray lance food, 1050 mm, rotatable | Kärcher

    Kärcher spray lance with a curved metal tube and black plastic handle, designed for high-pressure cleaning.

    Spray lance food, 1050 mm, rotatable

    Part number: 4.760-655.0

    1050 mm grey, rotatable food-grade lance for use in the food industry. All parts coming into contact with water are food safe.
    Make an enquiry