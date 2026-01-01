Squeegee, 300 mm, straight | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.777-324.0Straight squeegee, oil-resistant, 300 mm. For cleaning, kitchens, workshops, restaurants, petrol filling stations, etc.
Length (mm)
300
Quantity per Unit (Piece(s))
2
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
grey
Design
straight
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com