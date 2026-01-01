Standard Acrylic Dust Mop 60 cm | Kärcher

The robust, durable and washable polyacrylic provides the foundation for the excellent cleaning power of the 60 cm wide Kärcher acrylic dust mops. The fleecy fringes can also reach slight recesses in floors, such as cracks and crevices – meaning that the mop is not only suitable for dry cleaning smooth surfaces, but also for cleaning lightly textured floor coverings. During dusting, the friction generated between the acrylic fibres and the base produces an electrostatic charge which binds dust like a magnet. The open, fleecy outer fringes ensure excellent coarse dirt pick-up. This dust is trapped by the fringes and is easy to transport. Important note: The acrylic dust mop must only be used for dry cleaning. It is intended for use with the 60 cm dust mop holder from Kärcher.