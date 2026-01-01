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    Standard Acrylic Dust Mop 60 cm | Kärcher

    Two blue rectangular mop heads with dense fibres, one showing the underside with stitching and label.

    Standard Acrylic Dust Mop 60 cm

    Part number: 6.999-148.0

    • Bag holder
    • Acrylic, cotton 60 cm
    • Very good dust binding for smooth and slightly textured floors
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.