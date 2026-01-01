Standard Bucket Roller Wringer 15 L | Kärcher

Perfect for the quick cleaning of smaller areas: The simple system comprises a 15-litre bucket with partition and pedal-operated mop press. The integrated ergonomic bow-type handle facilitates lifting and transportation.

Ergonomic bow-type handle Facilitates lifting and transportation of the bucket. Partition Partition for the safe separation of cleaning solution and dirty water. Lightweight and robust Shock-resistant: made entirely of stainless steel and polypropylene Lightweight and robust Practical: equipped with wheels and ergonomic handle for simple transport Simple maintenance and care Easy-care: the smooth surfaces and absence of cavities facilitate cleaning and guarantee a high degree of hygiene