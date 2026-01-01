Standard Double Bucket Kit Roller Wringer 3 in 1 30 L | Kärcher

Double wheeled bucket with ergonomic roller wringer for squeezing out the mop. Ideal for cleaning medium-sized and large properties.

Ergonomic: the mop press is positioned higher than other available presses, thus preventing any unnecessary strain on the back Eco-friendly, long-lasting, recyclable version made of polypropylene Ergonomic design Outlet containers for ergonomic emptying without needing to lift the bucket Hygienic handling Simple, hygienic emptying of dirty water thanks to rear outlet container Optimum cleaning results thanks to the separation of the cleaning solution and dirty water Back-friendly wringer Optimal positioning of the press and press lever to avoid straining the user's back Simple maintenance and care Smooth surfaces without indentations for simple, hygienic cleaning Ergonomic double handle Ergonomic double handle for easy transport