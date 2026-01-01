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    Standard Double Bucket Kit Roller Wringer 3 in 1 30 L | Kärcher

    Teal Kärcher cleaning trolley with two buckets, handle, and wheels, featuring a caution wet floor sign.

    Standard Double Bucket Kit Roller Wringer 3 in 1 30 L

    Part number: 9.212-061.0

    • Double bucket system 30 l
    • 2 ergonomic drain plugs
    • Roller mop press with foot pedal
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