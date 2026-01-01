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    Standard Hand Pad Holder 25 cm | Kärcher

    Turquoise Kärcher grout float with textured rubber base and ergonomic handle, viewed from above.

    Standard Hand Pad Holder 25 cm

    Part number: 6.999-101.0

    Kärcher pad holder with grip for scouring pads. Perfect for intensive, mechanical cleaning of floors and surfaces.
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