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    Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 35 cm | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher mop pads on a white background. One shows the striped top surface, the other the underside with grey clips and coloured tabs.

    Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 35 cm

    Part number: 9.212-032.0

    • Uni system holder
    • 80% PET, 20% PA, 35 cm
    • Universal for heavily soiled hard floors
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