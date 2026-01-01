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    Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Strap Tape 40 cm | Kärcher

    Kärcher microfiber mop pad with blue stripes and soft band label, shown against a white background.

    Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Strap Tape 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-011.0

    • Hook-and-loop fastener
    • 80% PET, 20% PA
    • Universal for heavily soiled hard floors
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