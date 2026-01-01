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    Standard Mop Holder Pocket 40 cm | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher mop head with turquoise locking mechanism, viewed from above.

    Standard Mop Holder Pocket 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-002.0

    • Bag holder with block system
    • Easy to attach
    • Preconditioned method
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