☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Oil yellow 28 x 62 cm 8 x 100 | Kärcher

    Yellow cleaning cloth with diamond pattern, folded at one corner, on a white background.

    Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Oil yellow 28 x 62 cm 8 x 100

    Part number: 9.212-101.0

    • High dust intake capacity, antistatic effect
    • 100% viscose, adhesive-impregnated, 3 g per cloth, total 300 g
    • Smooth and lightly textured surfaces and floors
    Make an enquiry