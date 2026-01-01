Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Oil yellow 28 x 62 cm 8 x 100 | Kärcher

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Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 9.212-101.0
Type of dirt
Loose dirt
Textile usage
Textiles Single-use
Working width (cm)
62
Material
100% Viscose
Quantity (Piece(s))
800
Weight per product (kg)
0
Package weight (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
280 x 620
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
280 x 620 x 0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas