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    Standard Pad Holder with Joint 20 cm | Kärcher

    Two grey rectangular mop heads with turquoise connectors, displayed vertically against a white background.

    Standard Pad Holder with Joint 20 cm

    Part number: 6.999-158.0

    Kärcher pad holder with grip with moveable joint. For use with scouring pads for intensive, mechanical cleaning of floors and surfaces.
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