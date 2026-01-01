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    Standard Trio Mop Scrub Flex 40 cm | Kärcher

    Two rectangular mop heads with white, beige, and blue fibres, featuring colour-coded tags and grey plastic attachments.

    Standard Trio Mop Scrub Flex 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-017.0

    • Uni system holder
    • 50% microfibre, 25% cotton, 25% PET
    • Universal for heavily soiled hard floors, high dust intake through outer zones
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