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    Standard Trio Tuft Mop Dust Pocket 40 cm | Kärcher

    Two grey mop heads with white and grey stripes, featuring colour-coded tags and washing instructions.

    Standard Trio Tuft Mop Dust Pocket 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-005.0

    • Bag holder
    • 53% PET, 25% cotton, 22% microfibre
    • Universal for heavily soiled hard floors, highly absorbent outdoor areas
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